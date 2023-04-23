eastford

Eastford Church Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

Firefighters from several towns battled a blaze at the Congregational Church of Eastford early Sunday morning.

Despite their efforts, the church, which was built in 1829, was destroyed.

The fire on Church Road broke out around 3 a.m.

The church's pastor, Mike Moran, posted a message to the church community on Facebook around 6 a.m.:

"Hello CCE family. The church burned down early this morning. I only found out about 20 minutes ago, so no time to react yet other than to say that God is good, He is doing something good, and the church is not a building - it is all of us - His precious saints. Please be in prayer - and standby for a plan as to how we gather later today. in Him, Mike."

The church would have had Bible study and Sunday worship this morning.

Members of the congregation are instead meeting at Eastford Elementary School at 10:30 a.m. for worship service.

The Kids' Club will meet at 2 p.m. at Eastford Baptist Church's Family Activity Center.

Bev Lindemann, a member of the congregation, said her family has a long history of attending the church.

Her great-uncle was the minister in 1920 and that’s how her grandparents met.

“We’ve been involved in this church most of our married life. We were married here, our kids were married here. But it’s the building, the Church body is still standing,” she said.

There is no word on injuries or on what may have sparked the fire.

