Effects of 2023's mild winter are being felt a year later

If you’re a snow lover, you probably weren’t too excited about last winter. There were abnormally low snow totals around the state and the lack of snow in 2023 has had a lingering effect.

Last year’s mild winter, with little snow, is disturbing for those who rely on it.

“It is a little concerning,” said Nick Kostant, the general manager of Marchese Landscaping.

Marchese Landscaping, in Vernon, does snow removal from Glastonbury to Stafford Springs. Kostant is hopeful this winter brings more snow.

“Everyone wants to work and they’re willing to work, but if we don’t have snow, we don’t have that work,” Kostant said.

Less snow also means fewer snow blower sales, but those who sell them say, don’t be fooled by last year.

“Snow doesn’t always show up but when it does, you are going to need something because shoveling isn’t a lot of fun,” said Jim Gochee, owner of Rockville Equipment.

For some municipalities, though, there was an upside to the mild winter they did not need to buy as much road treatment material this year.

“We had some surplus salt compared to previous winters because it was such a light winter,” Vernon Town Administrator and Emergency Response Manager Mike Purcaro said.

For Vernon and other municipalities, a surplus is helpful. Purcaro said the cost of treated salt has gone up about $8 a ton.

As the weekend’s forecast continues to develop, Vernon is preparing; the town is getting its plows ready. People are preparing, too. Some maybe, a little too late.

“People are calling up and saying, ‘hey, I didn’t run it much last year and [the snow blower] doesn’t start,’” Gochee said.