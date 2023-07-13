Elderly couple missing from Bethel

Police have issued a silver alert for an elderly husband and wife who went missing from Bethel Wednesday.

They are asking anyone with information about the couple's whereabouts to contact the Bethel Police Department at 203-744-7900.

Robert Jensen, 80, and Eva Jensen, 78, may be driving a silver 2016 Ford Escape.

Eva Jensen is a 5-foot-2, 135-pond white woman with brown hair and blue eyes.

Robert Jensen is 6-foot, 210-pound white man with grey hair and brown eyes.