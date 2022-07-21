Elderly Woman Pushed Down, Car Stolen From Garage in Wolcott

Police are investigating after an elderly woman was allegedly assaulted in her garage right before a thief stole her car.

Officials said the theft happened on Grove Avenue at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning. The homeowner went into the garage and was pushed down by a man. It's unknown how he got into the house.

Police said the thief took her car keys, that were on a hook in the garage, and drove off in her new Chevy Trailblazer.

The car was located a short time later and is being processed at the police station. Authorities are looking for the driver, who was seen on surveillance video in the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman was not injured in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-879-1414.