Emergency Crews Responding to Bassick High School in Bridgeport After Discharge of Pepper Spray

Emergency crews are responding to Bassick High School in Bridgeport after reports of a discharge of pepper spray.

Police said the building is being evacuated and several students are affected.

They said the emergency command center received several calls around 8:15 a.m. about an accidental discharge of pepper spray at the high school.

Police said the preliminary reports indicate the building was being evacuated and numerous students are affected by the substance.

Firefighters, police and paramedics are responding.

No additional information was immediately available.

