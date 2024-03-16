Former employee of Niantic assisted living facility accused of assaulting elderly person

A former employee of an assisted living facility in Niantic is accused of assaulting an elderly person while working there and has been arrested.

Officers said 44-year-old John Blaise, of Waterford, turned himself into police in East Lyme on Friday for an active arrest warrant.

According to police, the warrant stemmed from an incident on Nov. 16, 2023, where Blaise allegedly was involved in the assault of an elderly person. Officers did not release any additional details about the incident.

Authorities said at the time of the incident, Blaise was an employee at Crescent Point at Niantic.

The facility said after the incident, Blaise was placed on leave and he is no longer employed there.

Crescent Point at Niantic released a statement about Blaise's arrest saying in part:

"Crescent Point at Niantic is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all our residents and employees. As such, we are deeply troubled by the charges brought against a former member of our staff. Abuse or neglect of any kind is not tolerated by our community."

Blaise is facing charges including assault on an elderly victim and abuse of persons. He was released on a $50,000 bond and will be in court on March 27.