EMS Workers to be Honored With Parade in New Haven

EMS workers in New Haven will be honored with a parade that includes firefighters, police officers and city and state officials on Monday.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, members of the Board of Alders and State Delegation will join New Haven Fire Department and New Haven Police Department to honor the EMS workers.

The group plans to drive by the American Medical Response building to salute EMS workers.

The parade coincides with National EMS Week, which runs May 17 through May 23.

It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

