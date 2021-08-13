Enfield Healthcare Facility Evacuated Overnight Due to Storm Outage

Dozens of patients had to be evacuated after a healthcare facility in Enfield lost power Friday morning due to a storm that hit the area.

Parkway Pavilion Health Center lost power to its building and the backup generator, Lt. Tom Foy said. The call came into dispatch at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The storms began to move in Thursday afternoon after a day of excessive heat across the state. Thousands in Enfield dealt with outages and damages.

Residents are assessing the damage after trees and wires came crashing down during a severe storm Thursday.

According to Enfield police, 13 patients who needed oxygen, and another 40 patients were in the facility at the time. A half a dozen of those patients were transported to a different facility.

Officers said they had to call in 20 ambulances to assist in the facility's evacuation protocol.

Eversource provided the facility with a backup generator and restored power to the building just after 3:30 a.m.