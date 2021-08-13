Enfield Healthcare Facility Evacuated Overnight Due to Storm Outage

Dozens of patients had to be evacuated after a healthcare facility in Enfield lost power Friday morning due to a storm that hit the area.
Parkway Pavilion Health Center lost power to its building and the backup generator, Lt. Tom Foy said. The call came into dispatch at approximately 12:30 a.m.
The storms began to move in Thursday afternoon after a day of excessive heat across the state. Thousands in Enfield dealt with outages and damages.
According to Enfield police, 13 patients who needed oxygen, and another 40 patients were in the facility at the time. A half a dozen of those patients were transported to a different facility.
Officers said they had to call in 20 ambulances to assist in the facility's evacuation protocol.
Local
Eversource provided the facility with a backup generator and restored power to the building just after 3:30 a.m.