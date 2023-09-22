Event organizers bracing for wet weekend in Connecticut

It’s a big weekend for events in Connecticut, but unfortunately they may be a little wet.

The forecast is for rain Saturday and Sunday, but that hasn’t dampened the spirit of some folks planning big events.

The Bristol Mum Festival just opened its gates Friday. The tradition began in 1962. It’s always one of the community’s biggest events, and it is going to be held rain or shine.

“We’ve had it where it is just packed, wall-to-wall,” said Bristol Mum Festival Vendor Chair Andy Adams. “People come out enjoy themselves.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Celebrating the season’s most popular flower, the mum festival will once again have a carnival atmosphere over the next three days.

“We’ve got great food trucks and great crafters,” said Bristol Mum Festival Co-Chair Jason Fields. “We have a lot of activity.”

Organizers are asking people to bring their appetite, and perhaps some rain gear.

“We’ve got plenty of tents so there’s a lot of tent space for people to go under,” Fields said.

Across town, Lake Compounce is ushering in fright season despite some scary weather. Phantom Fan Fest is returning Saturday, transforming the amusement park into a haunted happening, after 6 p.m.

“We’re really excited about it, and we think our guests will be terrified about it,” Lake Compounce General Manager Doug Hemphill said.

As the weather develops, Lake Compounce said it will monitor the forecast closely.

“We’ll make adjustments as necessary, but don’t forget we have a rainy-day policy,” Hemphill said.

If the park does close because of weather, a free ticket will be issued for another day. As for the mum festival, admission is always free. This year though, organizers are urging people to come prepared.

“I have a raincoat. I’m going to have my umbrella and I’m just going to come down and make the best of it. That’s all we can do,” Adams said.

The mum festival benefits the Exchange Club of Bristol which does extensive charitable work in the city.