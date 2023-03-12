Eversource Gets Crews and Equipment Ready Ahead of Powerful Nor'Easter

Eversource is getting crews and equipment ready ahead of a powerful nor'easter that is expected to impact the state early this week.

The company said it is ready for the heavy, wet snow and winds that are expected.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the storm that will form Monday into Tuesday. Rain will begin across most of Connecticut and will quickly change to snow in the Northwest Hills.

Around Hartford and through most of the I-84 corridor, rain will change to snow prior to daybreak on Tuesday.

Along the shoreline, the rain may never completely change to snow.

There will be a variation of snow totals across the state with elevation playing a role. Communities along the shoreline could see 1 to 3 inches while some people in northwest Connecticut could see as much as 18 inches.

Temperatures will be close to freezing so any snow is expected to be heavy and wet. Power outages are possible.

According to Eversource, the company is prepositioning equipment and line and tree crews at work centers around the state to respond to damage and outages that may be caused by the storm.

Additional out-of-state crews are also being brought in to help with restoring power to customers, if needed.

“The heavy, wet snow and hazardous winds forecasted have the potential to bring down trees and branches onto electric lines and equipment, causing damage and power outages," said Eversource President of Connecticut Electric Operations Steve Sullivan. "The hazardous conditions can also make travel challenging for our crews, so we’re staging extra staff and equipment in our work centers across the state to ensure we’re ready to respond as quickly as possible to whatever this storm brings."

Eversource urges customers to stay clear of downed wires and report them immediately to 911. Outages can be reported online at Eversource's website or by calling 800-286-2000.