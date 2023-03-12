Tracking a Major Nor'Easter That Could Bring Over a Foot of Snow to Parts of Conn.

Our meteorologists are tracking a major nor'easter that could bring over a foot of snow to parts of the state early this week.

The storm will form Monday into Tuesday. Rain will begin across most of Connecticut and will quickly change to snow in the Northwest Hills.

Around Hartford and through most of the I-84 corridor, rain will change to snow prior to daybreak on Tuesday. Along the shoreline, the rain may never completely change to snow.

Temperatures will be close to freezing so any snow is expected to be heavy and wet. Power outages are possible.

There will be a variation of snow totals across the state with elevation playing a role. Communities along the shoreline could see 1 to 3 inches while some people in northwest Connecticut could see as much as 18 inches.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of inland Connecticut through Wednesday morning.

Since the storm is still a few days out, it's possible the storm's track and intensity could change.

The rain and snow will taper off Tuesday afternoon and evening statewide.

