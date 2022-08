There were hundreds of power outages in part of Cheshire Tuesday morning and Eversource is looking into what caused them.

Power was out for 725 Eversource customers in the area of Wolf Hill Road.

Eversource said the power outage was reported at 8:30 a.m. They estimated power restoration at 11 a.m., but the company's website listed fewer than two outages shortly after 10 a.m.

