Eversource Preparing For Possible Outages During Christmas Storm

eversource power crews edit
NBC Connecticut

A storm that will move into Connecticut on Christmas Eve is expected to bring heavy rain and potentially damaging winds that will last into Christmas Day.

Eversource is preparing trucks and crews to respond to the storm if needed.

The power company will be pre-positioning equipment across the state ahead of the storm, according to a news release.

A spokesperson will discuss some of the storm preparations at a news conference this morning at 8 a.m. You can watch the news conference streaming live in this article when it happens.

