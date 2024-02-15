Exclusive: Police arrest wife of Bristol man charged for sexually assaulting, impregnating girl in their care

Police in Bristol have arrested the wife of Roger Barriault, the man charged with first-degree sexual assault for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in their care for more than a decade and impregnating her.

Darlene Barriault, 48, was arrested Wednesday night, according to Bristol police. She appeared in New Britain Superior Court on Thursday on a charge of risk of injury to a minor.

Barriault was issued a no-contact order and will be back in court later this month. She refused to comment to NBC Connecticut outside of court and did not have an attorney at her arraignment.

Roger Barriault, 63, was arrested last month after a woman told police she was sexually assaulted by him over 3,000 times over the course of more than a decade. The now 28-year-old said she was raped almost daily by Barriault and was impregnated by him as a child.

According to an arrest warrant, the abuse started when she was 9 years old, and ended at age 20. Police said a DNA test proved Roger to be the father of the child.

The woman's attorney, Nate Baber, said he and his client were glad to see Darlene Barriault arrested.

“On behalf of my client, I was relieved. I think more than anything though, it's a good warning for those people who stand by while children are getting abused,” Baber said Thursday. “Let this be a warning that if you have a responsibility to a child and you do nothing, then you might get arrested, and that's exactly what happened in this case.”

Baber said the case is also a “massive failure” by the Department of Children and Families (DCF). He said his client’s foster mother left her with the Barriaults, and the department “lost track of her.”

“She was the guardian of my client and she simply did nothing while she knew that persistent and continuous abuse was happening right underneath her nose,” Baber added. “It's close to impossible for my perspective, for her to say that she didn't know it was happening. I mean, she was pregnant at the age of 12 years old.”

DCF previously said that they did not place the accuser in the home with Barriaults, and that they were granted guardianship through the Probate Court. The department also emphasized that the Barriaults were not licensed foster parents.

Baber disagrees, and said he hopes this latest arrest will send a message.

“This should serve as a warning and a reminder to the people that abuse children and the people that do nothing about it when they know abuse is going on, that simply because the kid is young doesn't mean that you're gonna get away with it scot-free,” he said.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Roger Barriault's attorney for comment but have not heard back.