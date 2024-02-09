Experts offer tips for keeping betting on the big game under control

Super Bowl LVIII is a highly anticipated rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

“It's definitely one of the biggest sporting events of the year, guaranteed,” said Paul Tarbox, the director of public policy and communications for the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling.

Along with the hype of the big game comes the opportunity to place bets.

You might have coworkers, friends, even restaurants offering opportunities, where those temptations to bet aren’t normally there, Tarbox said.

Sports betting is legal here in Connecticut, but you should go in with a plan, according to Tarbox.

“This is supposed to be fun. So set a budget and stick to it. You know, understand the bet you're making and the odds,” said Tarbox.

To help you do that, Connecticut has website that shows responsible gambling strategies.

It’s not legal in Connecticut to place certain proposition bets or "props" which would be bets on Taylor Swift or the National Anthem, or the color of the Gatorade thrown on the winning coach.

You can bet live during the game, but that is often a time you could blow past your budget and get yourself into trouble.

“If you're in a Super Bowl party, you know, take some breaks, don't mix it with, you know, alcohol or drugs, you tend not to make the best decisions, just set it easy pace, set a limit before the game, and just kind of sit back and enjoy it,” said Tarbox.

There is a 24/7 hotline (1-888-789-7777) in Connecticut. Tarbox said don’t go into Super Bowl weekend without support. The council recommends you seek help with gambling if: