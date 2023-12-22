Experts weigh in on holiday depression and stress

The holidays can be stressful and depressing for some people.

For those experiencing those feelings, it is ok. Don’t feel like you have to put on a brave face, according to Dr. Michael Mei, an assistant professor in psychiatry at UConn Health. He said instead, lean into your family and friends for support.

“It's okay to, I think, show some vulnerability and see what happens. To say that, look, I'm just still really sad about you know, whatever is going on. And that you don't have to just, you know, grin and bear the whole thing through,” said Dr. Mei.

Being open about your feelings could help you build deeper connections and strengthen your relationships, according to Dr. Mei.

If you are feeling isolated, that too is a concern. Social isolation is the gasoline on the fire of depression, according to Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist with the Institute of Living. She suggests you push yourself to be around others.

“You have the power within yourself, to make an effort. And if you know, you can volunteer somewhere you can do something, you can reach out to someone you haven't connected with in a long time. It is important to feel like you have a sense of control over your life, to put some effort into connecting with people,” said Dr. Saunders.

Others this time of year may be feeling stressed from all the financial pressure to provide over-the-top gifts or a picture-perfect magical Christmas morning. Dr. Saunders recommends you avoid comparing yourself to others.

“What are the greatest gifts that you can give your children? It's actually time and attention. Focus more on activities or events that will create memories as opposed to physical gifts,” Dr. Saunders said.

You should also avoid comparing your family dynamic to others.

“There really are no Hallmark families. All families have flaws. All families have the wild uncle who does and says things that are inappropriate at a family gathering. So instead of looking at your family as being flawed, look at them as being unique and different,” said Dr. Saunders.