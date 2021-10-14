platt high school

Extra Police Presence at Platt High School Today

Meriden_May_Restore_Community_Policing_Unit.jpg

There is extra police presence at Platt High School in Meriden today after a student made a threatening statement online, according to school officials.

Wednesday night, parents and families were alerted about the threat and were assured that police had been immediately notified.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

In a statement, Principal Daniel R. Corsetti said the threat has not been deemed credible, but the district wanted to keep it's students and families informed.

As a precaution, police will be providing additional support throughout the day.

Local

sports betting 18 mins ago

Online Sports Betting Soft Launch Going Well, On Track for Full Launch Next Week: State Agency

Fairfield 1 hour ago

Delivery Driver Shot at Car Dealership in Fairfield: Police

There was no further information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

platt high school
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us