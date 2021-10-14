Extra Police Presence at Platt High School Today

There is extra police presence at Platt High School in Meriden today after a student made a threatening statement online, according to school officials.

Wednesday night, parents and families were alerted about the threat and were assured that police had been immediately notified.

In a statement, Principal Daniel R. Corsetti said the threat has not been deemed credible, but the district wanted to keep it's students and families informed.

As a precaution, police will be providing additional support throughout the day.

There was no further information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.