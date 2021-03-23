Fairfield High Schoolers Make NCAA-Style Bracket to ‘Vote' on Girl Classmates: School Officials

The principals of Fairfield Ludlowe and Fairfield Warde high schools said some students collaborated to create an NCAA basketball tournament-type bracket for participants to "vote" on their female classmates.

The bracket featured names of girls at Ludlowe and Warde in the place where teams would be listed and was posted on social media, school officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We strongly condemn this behavior which is damaging and disparaging to all young women in the freshmen classes of both schools, but also to all Fairfield students and indeed, all women," Ludlowe Principal Greg Hatzis and Warde Principal Paul Cavanna said in a statement.

School officials said they are investigating the incident to identify the parties involved. They said it is now believed that a third party made the post and created the voting mechanism.

"It is discouraging that not only did someone create this post, but other students “liked” it, and this will be addressed. Our high schools are deeply committed to promoting respect for all students. Any act that negatively targets a group based on gender, race, nationality, religion, sexual-orientation, learning difference, or any other distinguishing characteristic will not be tolerated," the principals said.

The principals say students involved in the incident will be held accountable for their actions.

School officials said they are providing support to any students who feel victimized or hurt by these actions.

"As a community, we can bind together to not only address the negative behavior, but also teach the important lessons that come from the unfortunate choices of a few. The strong reaction to this event underscores the values that we collectively hold as a Fairfield community," the statement read.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit a TIPS report.