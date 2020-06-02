Fairfield Parents Use Silent Sit-In To Educate Children on Social Issues

In Fairfield, demonstrators came together Tuesday for a peaceful sit-in to show support and demand justice and equity for African Americans.

Protestors of all shades stood together with a common goal of educating and bringing awareness to the problems that many African Americans face throughout the country.

Sophia Zephir and her mother Nirva Bercy live in Bridgeport and decided to make the trip to educated other protestors about what changes need to happen.

"There is educational, health care, and systematic racism that need to be changed," said Zephir. "We want to spread awareness about these issues so that they can get fixed."

Zephir also had concerns about the way reopen protesters were treated as opposed to demonstrators calling for justice.

"We started to see protest taking place across the country asking that the states reopen, but we never saw tear gas deployed or police in riot gear," said Zephir. "But, when protestors are calling for police brutality to end we see questionable tactics being used."

Nirva Bercy wanted to bring her children to the protest to let remind all of them that their voices matter.

"We are not inferior, other people may want us to think that we're inferior, but we're not," said Bercy. "I along with so many other African Americans want to be considered equal.

Demonstrators began their protest on the green but ended up on the streets chanting "Black Lives Matter," "No Justice, No Peace," and "George Floyd."



Photos: Fairfield Parents Use Silent Sit-In To Educate Children about Social Issues

Parents told NBC Connecticut that they wanted to teach their children about equality and police brutality.

Tara and Brad Kerner are raising an African American daughter and two white sons. The family came out together to take part and learn about the importance of standing up for what you believe in.

"We're trying to teach kids about humanity no matter the skin color," said Tara Kerner.

"We came out in solidarity because what's going on is unacceptable," said Brad Kerner.

Mary Ellen Hagedus and her son, Jake Hagedus made the decision to come out to support protestors and let the African American community know they are willing to fight for social issues.

"We need to come together and let our black brothers and sisters know that we're all one and we need to support each other," said Mary Ellen Hagadus. "We are making an effort to be here and be present and to listen to learn how we can help African Americans."