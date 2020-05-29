Connecticut Casinos Plan to Open Tomorrow: Governor

Connecticut's casinos have been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov, Ned Lamont said Friday that they plan to open back up as early as tomorrow.

The casinos previously said they planned to open on June 1.

While they will be open, they will not allow people from out of state to stay in the hotels

Governor Ned Lamont said masks will be required inside and the casinos will offer outdoor dining only.

He is iving a briefing this afternoon on the state’s response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic and several faith leaders from across the state will take part in the news conference.

Lamont said the state has 71 fewer COVID-19-related hospitalizations, 75 percent off the peak. It's one of the largest drops he's seen.

While houses of worship were not subject to being closed due to the pandemic, the governor issued an executive order in March to add religious gatherings to the list of places that were limited to having more than 50 people.

Several houses of worship have been offering services outside and/or live-streaming amid the pandemic and they are planning for what comes next.

Lamont will be speaking at 12:30 p.m. outside the State Capitol.