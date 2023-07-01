Families spend Fourth of July Weekend at Hammonasset Beach

It's a festive time right now with the Fourth of July around the corner.

Many people headed to Hammonasset Beach on Saturday to unwind.

"We don't usually come here this early. We thought since there is going to be more people here later, we should be first, you know," said Giovani Caceras, of West Haven.

Caceras says he loves this time of year.

"On Fourth of July, we always like to have a lot of food and have a lot of time with our family," said Caceras.

Others went to the beach to play. Families tossed around footballs and frisbees. Some kids were on a serious quest for seashells.

One girl says she enjoys spending the holiday with her sisters and her niece.

"We just run around and play backyard games on the Fourth of July. We watch the fireworks around our house that night," said Sofia Galarza, of West Hartford.

One family was visiting from North Dakota.

"We come visit family, my brother, and my parents, and we have family reunions," said Joe Belo, of Bismarck, North Dakota.

Another family was not only celebrating the holiday weekend, but their twins' ninth birthday.

