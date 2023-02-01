Family, Friends Remember Grandfather Killed in East Hartford Hit-and-Run

At a vigil in East Hartford on Wednesday, family and friends of George Tetteh-Quarshie remembered the grandfather and member of the tight-knit Ghanaian community.

“It was so devastating that somebody is crossing the street and then hit by a car,” said Irving Barnor, Ghanaian Association president.

Investigators say the 70-year-old died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver near the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets two weeks ago.

He had been walking not far from his home.

“Every night. I tell him 'it’s too cold. Don’t go out.' 'Don’t tell me that. I’m going to get my exercise.' So he walked from that place every night and come through here,” said Joyce Addo of Windsor.

Detectives started searching for a silver Hyundai and report they eventually found it. They say the car’s driver has been identified and is cooperating.

Many are hoping for justice after the death.

“That is very sad. Whoever caused this, God should just take, take it out. It’s out of our hands,” Addo said.

For now, they remember the grandfather who leaves behind a large family here in the U.S. and in Ghana.

He was described as hard-working, friendly and easy to talk to.

“He loved being in the United States. He always appreciated the freedoms that we enjoy here,” Barnor said.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace. Not a good time. But we’re all together, we’re all in it together,” Addo said.

A funeral is planned for later this month. When asked if any charges are anticipated, police said at this point the case is still under investigation.