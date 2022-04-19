Family Pleads for Answers in Teen Son's Unsolved Murder in New Haven

Tuesday marks seven years since 16-year-old Jericho Scott was shot and killed in New Haven. Each day, his family hopes someone will come forward with the information that will solve the case.

“We’re stuck on April 19, 2015. That’s where we are,” Jericho’s mom, Nicole Scott, said.

Jericho Scott should be 23 years old. Instead, the pictures around his parents’ home show a teen frozen in time.

“He was funny. Never really upset, never mad. He was never one to hold a grudge. All he wanted to literally do was laugh. That’s all he did. So I try to live my life that way now, too,” Nicole said.

His awards in baseball and basketball that sit on a shelf in the living room show a promising future as a professional athlete. When he was younger, his fastball made national news.

“He had a bright future ahead of him. He could have done anything he wanted to do,” Nicole said.

Not knowing what actually happened to your child, it’s unbelievable,” Jericho’s dad, Leroy Scott, said.

Seven years ago, Jericho was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Exchange Street near his home in the Fair Haven neighborhood. His family said he wasn’t the intended target. While New Haven police continue to work the case to find the shooter, Jericho’s family said they need the public’s help.

“Justice for Jericho. If you know something, say something,” Leroy said.

“We need to know. We deserve to know. Jericho deserves justice for what happened to him,” Nicole said.

A $50,000 reward is available for information leading to a conviction. The Scott family believes one day they’ll get the answers they’re searching for. In order for that to happen, someone needs to come forward.

“If it was your mom or your brother or your family member, wouldn’t you want to know? Would you want your mom and dad to get the closure they deserve? Please. I’m begging you to say something,” Nicole said.

On Saturday, April 23, Jericho’s family is holding a march through Fair Haven that leaves Chapel St Park at 11 a.m.

The family stated it’s a march against gun violence and for justice for Jericho.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department.