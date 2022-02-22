Family Seeks Justice for Hartford Man Killed in ‘Ambush -Style' Shooting

A Hartford family is demanding justice after 20-year-old Christian Feliciano, of Hartford, was killed in what police described as an ambush-style shooting and they are asking for the community’s help to find whoever killed him. A vigil was held on Monday night and dozens of people attended.

Feliciano was shot on Franklin Avenue. Police said he was walking out of a barbershop when someone in a car waiting outside shot him.

Family members are seeking justice for the loved one who was known as Kiki.

Standing next to Feliciano’s mother, his aunt, Marilyn Quinones, said they want closure for Feliciano’s mom.

“We just want her to have closure. This lady hasn't slept. All she does is cry. She's a mother. She's a mother, and like I said, she's strong. To be standing here right now, she's really strong,” Quinones said.

“Whoever did it needs to be caught, and they will. They will. I have a lot of faith that they will be caught, I really do,” she said.

Mothers United Against Violence organized the vigil that was held on Monday night and they said the community needs to come together to stop gun violence, to support the family and to help police.

“The people responsible are still on the streets, and we are here today to say to people in this community that if you know something, say something,” Rev Henry Brown, of Mothers United Against Violence, said.

Organizers pleaded with people to come forward and tell police what they know so the family can have closure.

“Silence is violence. You're committing a crime when you don't tell what you see and what you heard, so you're just as guilty as the person that pulled the gun,” Brown added.

And while that family waits for justice, loved ones said they'll keep Feliciano's memory alive.

“Kiki was well known. He was a good friend, and he was always a happy kid, always a happy kid. He's going to be missed,” Quinones said.