Motorcyclist killed in Stamford crash

Stamford Police Department
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Stamford early Thursday morning.

Police said the 2014 BMW motorcycle was heading north on Long Ridge Road near Brook Run Lane when it hit a fence and then a tree around 12:10 a.m.

The motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Stamford resident, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, police said.

They are notifying the family, so they have not released the person’s name.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

