Father of Hartford Brothers Killed Reflects on Their Lives During Vigil

A Hartford family is seeking justice for two brothers who were killed earlier this week. Their father said their lives were cut way too short.

In a moment of mourning with candles and prayer, people gathered at the Barker Street home where 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting Wednesday.

The two brothers were remembered at a vigil Friday. The father Eilud Morales is rocked by the shooting, saying Cesar was focused on education.

Speaking in his native language Spanish, Morales said Cesar was a good kid who finished high school and was trying to live his dreams studying to be a nurse.

He says his son was at home Wednesday morning to celebrate his 20th birthday where the shooter shattered his dreams.

Morales says the other brother Jonas was a loved kid who never got the help he needed as he suffered from mental health issues.

NBC Connecticut

Hartford police say the brothers’ deaths marked the 37th and 38th homicide in the city this year.

Joining the family was the group Mothers United Against Violence, saying the violence needed to stop.

“That’s a shame that we continue to have these things happen in our neighborhoods and nobody want to say nothing about the perpetrator that did these things,” Rev. Henry Brown said.

The group pushed for witnesses to come forward in the name of justice for the family.

“Somebody on this street, in this neighborhood, knows what happened to these two young men. It’s a foregone conclusion that people know what’s happening on the streets,” Brown said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact police.