Father of Slain 3-Year-Old is Injured in Drive-By Shooting

The father of a Connecticut toddler who was shot to death in April was wounded in another drive-by shooting.

Police tell The Hartford Courant that 34-year-old Randell Jones Sr. was among those injured Thursday afternoon when shots were fired at a corner store in Hartford.

Jones, who is expected to recover from his two gunshot wounds, told police that those who fired the shots at him were the same people who killed his 3-year-old son, Randall Jones Jr., on April 10.

NBC Connecticut/Family Photo

Five people were arrested after Thursday's shooting following a police chase into Windsor.

Among those facing charges is 18-year-old Ja'Kye Preston, the older brother of 16-year-old Ja'Mari Preston. The younger Preston was also shot to death in Hartford on April 10, in a separate incident that police say was linked to the shooting of the toddler.

"While the investigation is ongoing, it appears that [Thursday's] shooting is tied to the tragic murders of Randell Jones and Ja'Mari Preston that occurred in April," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement.

Preston and the other suspects were being held on numerous charges, including assault.