Fight at Hookah Lounge in Manchester Leads to Multiple Arrests

A fight at a hookah lounge in Manchester led to multiple arrests on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Empire Hookah Lounge just before 3 a.m. on Broad Street after getting a report of an active fight.

Before officers arrived, they said they learned that four people involved in the incident entered a vehicle and one of the occupants displayed a gun as they were fleeing the area.

The first officer at the scene found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

According to police, 23-year-old Richard Ortiz and 31-year-old Wesley Vazquez-Santana, both of Meriden, were arrested. Authorities said both were found to be illegally in possession of a gun and two guns were recovered.

A third occupant, identified as a 22-year-old man, was arrested on active arrest warrants, investigators said. He was later turned over to Newington Police for the warrants.

Ortiz is facing charges including breach of peace, reckless endangerment, threatening, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine and other charges. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.

Vasquez-Santana is being charged with breach of peace, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance and other charges. He's being held on a $100,000 bond and is also due in court on Monday.