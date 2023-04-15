shelton

4-Alarm Fire at Recycling Center in Shelton Causes Road Closure

A four-alarm fire at a recycling center in Shelton is causing a road closure in the area on Saturday.

Dispatchers said there is still an active scene after a fire at Oak Ridge Waste and Recycling on Oliver Terrace.

According to police, Bridgeport Avenue near Nells Rock Road is closed due to the fire. The area is expected to be closed for a few hours.

Detours are in place. Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.

Firefighters from several departments including Shelton, Monroe, Derby, Seymour, Bethany, Woodbridge, Prospect, Ansonia and Beacon Falls are either helping at the scene or are providing station coverage.

The extent of any damage is unclear at this time.

