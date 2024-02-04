Fire at vacant building in Ansonia being investigated as arson

The fire at a vacant building in Ansonia last week is now being investigated as arson.

The 2-alarm fire broke out Friday at the old Ansonia Copper and Brass building, which is a vacant structure that has been ruined for years, according to Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Delucia. The building reportedly sits on a 60-acre property.

Firefighters said they saw heavy fire coming from the windows upon arrival. The building's roof caved in as a result of the blaze.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) also responded to the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fire officials said they are looking for the public's help to identify anyone who may have started the fire. A reward is being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885, the Ansonia Fire Marshal's Office at (203) 734-3525 or the CT Arson Hotline at 1-800-842-7766.

No injuries were reported.