Fire Breaks Out at Waterbury Apartment Complex

Three people will need to find somewhere to stay after a fire broke out at a Waterbury apartment complex Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived at Bradley avenue around 2:30 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke on the first floor that extended to the top.

Officials said all residents managed to make it out, but a dog died in the fire and a firefighter received a minor burn to his hand.

"The flames was immersed, it was all on the first and second floor," Prophetess Meyes, who lives in the building, said.

"The marshal's office is on scene, we have two fire investigators on scene. This has been the location of a fatality in the past," Deputy Chief John Perugini of the Waterbury Fire Department explained.d "Just due to the high life hazard in this building the fire marshal's office will be investigating this pretty thoroughly."

Two apartments have extensive damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the three displaced residents.