Fire damages home in Norwalk

Norwalk Fire Department

A fire damaged a home in Norwalk early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on North Bridge Street around 1:30 a.m.

According to fire officials, crews found the second floor of the home fully involved in fire.

Two residents of the home and a pet parrot were reportedly able to safely escape. No injuries were reported.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

