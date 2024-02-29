Fire destroys several units at apartment complex in Middletown

Fire tore through an apartment complex in Middletown Thursday morning.

It broke out at 136 Burgundy Hill Lane around 3:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

Arriving firefighters found heavy fire coming from the second and third floors, according to Assistant Fire Chief Phil Coco, of the Westfield Fire Department.

It took firefighters about two hours to bring the fire under control, Coco said.

Everyone inside the building was able to get out and there were no injuries to residents or firefighters, he said.

Six units were destroyed and another six suffered significant damage. It's not yet clear how many people are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.