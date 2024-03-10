Berlin

Fire engulfs car near the Berlin Turnpike

By Cailyn Blonstein

Berlin Volunteer Fire Department

A fire engulfed a car near the Berlin Turnpike over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the car fire on North Colony Road near the Berlin Turnpike around 4:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Berlin Volunteer Fire Department

Large flames were seen engulfing the front of the car. There was also heavy smoke in the area.

According to fire officials, multiple crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Berlin Volunteer Fire Department

The damage to the front vehicle appeared to be extensive.

It's unclear what may have started the fire.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
