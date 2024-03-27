Fire found in pile of laundry at South Windsor business

A fire was found in a pile of laundry at a business in South Windsor early Wednesday morning and the fire marshal is working to determine if the business can reopen.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at Unitex by the fire alarm. The business on S. Satellite Road is a laundry service.

Crews found heavy smoke in the building. Firefighters said there was no visibility in the building, which made finding the fire difficult, but the sprinkler system was activated.

According to fire officials, the fire was found in a pile of laundry. It was put out quickly and was contained to the area.

The crews aired out the remaining smoke and have overhauled the affected area.

The gas and electricity have been temporarily turned off at the building.

The fire marshal is working to determine if the business can reopen.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.