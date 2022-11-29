Fire Officials to Give Update After Massive Fire at Marina in Mystic

Fire officials are set to give an update days after a massive fire caused extensive damage to multiple buildings and several boats at marina in Mystic over the weekend.

Members of the Mystic Fire Department will be giving the update from Seaport Marine at 11 a.m.

Mystic Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi previously said it could take a few days to determine what caused the fire. He asks anyone who has video showing early images of the fire to provide it to the Stonington Police Department.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Firefighters received a 911 call about smoke in the area of Seaport Marine with some flames showing around 9 p.m.

DroneRanger is showing the extensive damage to a marina in Mystic after a four-alarm fire broke out on Sunday night.

When fire crews arrived on Washington Street, they said they found heavy smoke with heavy flames coming out of the front of a building on the property. The fire quickly spread to other buildings in the back and it took nearly three-and-a-half hours to contain the fire.

Seaport Marine said the fire destroyed several structures and they are thankful for all the first responders for their efforts in containing the blaze.

An investigation is underway in Mystic after a massive four-alarm fire damaged buildings and boats and caused a building to collapse.

The large commercial building was connected to another building and was a short distance away from a multi-occupancy home.

"It was a wind-driven fire, so it spread pretty rapidly. We had crews on both sides of the marina extinguishing the fire," Manfredi said.

A commercial building on the property has collapsed and the residential building is still standing, Manfredi said. A couple of boats also caught on fire at the marina.