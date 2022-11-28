Mystic

Intense Flames Rip Through Mystic Along River

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Linda Cordero

A massive fire broke out along the Mystic River on Sunday night.

Firefighters from several departments responded to the fire on Washington Street around 9 p.m.

Large flames tore through the area. At least one building was engulfed in flames, which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington.

Community members said it happened near the Mystic Marine where there are various facilities.

Hours after the fire broke out, crews appeared to have a handle on it.

"I heard one or two large bangs and looked out the kitchen window and saw some flames and said, 'Oh, that's a little more than normal.' And you could hear the floor like a transformer going off. And then some smaller pops," said Stephen Finnigan, of Mystic.

"It's sad it's been a bit of an icon. It's been here forever. So disappointing. Hopefully everybody was safe, nobody got hurt," added Steve Tavards, of Mystic.

Some residents said the area where the fire was is a big part of the community.

The Salvation Army said it also responded to the scene.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

