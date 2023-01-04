Fire Truck Struck While at Crash on I-91 South in Windsor Locks

A fire truck was struck while at an unrelated crash on Interstate 91 south in Windsor Locks on Wednesday morning.

State police said the fire truck was parked and unoccupied when it was struck around 4 a.m. by a passenger vehicle.

The fire truck was at the scene of an unrelated crash at the time of the collision.

According to state police, possible injuries have been reported and one person has been transported to the hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The right lanes of I-91 south between exits 40 and 38A are currently closed for an investigation. Anyone in the area is asked to use caution.