Fire officials put out a fire at a polish club in West Haven Tuesday night.

Crews are responding to the Polish American Political Club on West Spring Street.

Firefighters said the blaze in the outdoor pavilion has been extinguished. Crews will remain at the scene for overhaul.

The Fire Marshal's Office and building department are investigating.

It's unknown if anyone was injured.