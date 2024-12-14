Killingly

Firefighters rescue deer that fell through ice in Killingly

Firefighters rescued a deer that fell through ice on a pond in Killingly over the weekend.

Fire officials said crews received a call from dispatchers about the deer on Saturday. The deer had reportedly fallen through the ice and was having trouble getting out.

Crews from Dayville Fire Department, East Killingly Fire Department and Nutmeg Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation worked together and were able to safely get the deer out of the water.

After being rescued, the deer ran back into the woods. It doesn't appear that the deer was injured.

