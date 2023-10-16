Firefighters rescue driver who went down embankment near railroad tracks in Norwich

Firefighters rescued a driver who went over a retaining wall and down an embankment near railroad tracks in Norwich on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters found the vehicle behind the YMCA at 337 Main St. at 1:19 p.m.

Officials said the driver drove through a street sign and a fence, and then off of an eight-foot retaining wall along the Providence and Worcester Railroad tracks.

The driver, who was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle, was rescued from the vehicle, hauled back up over the embankment and regained consciousness while being taken to William Backus Hospital, according to the fire department.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The railroad tracks were closed until the vehicle was removed and Providence and Worcester Railroad could evaluate the area of the train tracks.

Norwich Police are investigating.