Firefighters Rescue Man, Dog From Icy Pond in Sterling

Firefighters in Connecticut rescued a man and a dog from an icy pond Sunday.

Authorities said the incident began when the dog fell into the frigid waters of East Waushacum Pond, in Sterling near the Rhode Island state line.

The man got in a canoe to try to rescue the animal but fell in himself when the craft tipped over about 75 feet from shore.

A dive team was called up to assist in the rescue, but the divers weren’t needed after two firefighters in ice rescue gear went out onto the largely frozen pond to save the pair.

The man declined medical care and the dog was treated for hyperthemia. The Sterling Fire Department said both man and canine were in fine condition by Sunday afternoon.

