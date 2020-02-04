Firefighters Responded to South Windsor High School After Elevator Malfunctions

Firefighters responded to South Windsor High School on Tuesday morning when an elevator carrying nine people malfunctioned, trapping them for around 15 minutes, according to police.

Fire officials said the elevator did not completely lower to the first floor, so firefighters used a step ladder to get students and faculty members out of the elevator.

The students went to the nurse’s office to be evaluated, but everyone was OK, officials said.

The elevator was taken out of service and the scene is clear, according to police.