South Windsor

Firefighters Responded to South Windsor High School After Elevator Malfunctions

south windsor high school sign
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters responded to South Windsor High School on Tuesday morning when an elevator carrying nine people malfunctioned, trapping them for around 15 minutes, according to police.

Fire officials said the elevator did not completely lower to the first floor, so firefighters used a step ladder to get students and faculty members out of the elevator.

The students went to the nurse’s office to be evaluated, but everyone was OK, officials said.

Local

Hartford 1 min ago

Man Wanted for Questioning in Hartford Murder Has Been Located: PD

Hamden 8 mins ago

Hamden Gas Station Employee Accused of Stealing Items Worth $17k on First Day

The elevator was taken out of service and the scene is clear, according to police.  

This article tagged under:

South Windsor
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us