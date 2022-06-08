Manchester

Family Displaced After Fire Tore Through Home in Manchester

NBC Universal, Inc.

Manchester fire officials are working to put out a fire at a home on Saddle Hill Road.

Responding firefighters said there was heavy fire coming from the back of the house. The call came in at about 2:45 p.m.

Initial reports said people may have been trapped, but firefighters determined that all occupants made it out and no one was injured.

Officials said there were two people inside the home when the fire broke out.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A family of four that lived in the home were displaced. The fire chief said he doesn't believe the home is salvageable.

A firefighters is being treated for heat exhaustion, officials said.

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters weren't able to get inside, and it was an exterior operation only, according to Fire Chief Dan French.

Local

Bob Stefanowski 5 hours ago

In Run for Governor, Stefanowski Has Yet to Detail Finances

Southington 7 hours ago

Southington Baseball Playing for Coach Charlie Lembo

About two dozen firefighters responded to the scene.

A family of four is displaced after a fire ripped through their home on Saddle Hill Road in Manchester.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Manchesterhouse firefirefightersManchester Fire Department
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us