Family Displaced After Fire Tore Through Home in Manchester

Manchester fire officials are working to put out a fire at a home on Saddle Hill Road.

Responding firefighters said there was heavy fire coming from the back of the house. The call came in at about 2:45 p.m.

Initial reports said people may have been trapped, but firefighters determined that all occupants made it out and no one was injured.

Officials said there were two people inside the home when the fire broke out.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A family of four that lived in the home were displaced. The fire chief said he doesn't believe the home is salvageable.

A firefighters is being treated for heat exhaustion, officials said.

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters weren't able to get inside, and it was an exterior operation only, according to Fire Chief Dan French.

About two dozen firefighters responded to the scene.

A family of four is displaced after a fire ripped through their home on Saddle Hill Road in Manchester.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.