FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Moving in Sunday Could Trip Up Travel

What to Know SNOW: Snow develops Sunday afternoon across much of the state

CHANGEOVER: We'll see a quick change to rain at the coast and ice inland.

ACCUMULATION: Several inches of snow are possible inland and slippery travel is expected.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a winter storm that could affect your Sunday travel plans.

Snow is expected to develop Sunday afternoon and change to rain at the coast and an icy mix inland. The worst of the weather will be Sunday night into early Monday morning, though Sunday afternoon could be snowy even down to the coast.

Several inches of accumulation are possible inland. How much will depend on the storm’s track, how strong it will be, and how much cold air is in the air.

With Sunday one of the busiest travel days of the year, the storm could have a significant impact on the roads.

