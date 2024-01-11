First Lady attends military holiday gathering in Groton

The First Lady swung through the state on Thursday. Dr. Jill Biden briefly visited to spend time with military families in Groton.

Outside the event, there was a protest that took place.

Biden attended a holiday gathering for the USS Delaware’s crew and families in Groton and thanked them for their hard work and sacrifice.

She is a sponsor of the attack submarine.

“You stand on the front lines carrying on the legacy of the sailors and the boats before you protecting our democracy from whatever threats it may face so those here at home can keep reaching for tomorrows that are brighter than our todays,” Biden said.

On Thursday, the First Lady first stopped at the University of Illinois Chicago for an event as part of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research.

Then, Biden flew to Groton-New London Airport where she was welcomed by officials including Senator Richard Blumenthal and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

After it was a quick motorcade ride to the waiting families at the Submarine Force Museum.

“That she comes out and interacts with the families and does the best she can to be here. It’s very exciting honestly,” said Karen Vrazel, a military spouse.

While leaving the event, her motorcade passed a group of Pro-Palestinian protesters.

.@FLOTUS motorcade just left Submarine Force Museum, passing by large group of protesters. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/khyve8jIhq — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) January 12, 2024

The protest broke up soon after the motorcade passed by as the First Lady headed back to the airport.

Those who attended the event are thankful for the First Lady’s backing.

Her effort includes an initiative called Joining Forces which provides support for military and veteran families.

“We’re here and supporting our country, as we support each other and it’s nice she’s showing up to support us as well,” said Nicole Cruz-Klacken, a military spouse.