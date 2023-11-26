First lighting of Stonington Lobster Trap Tree draws crowds

It’s that time of year as the Lobster Trap Tree in Stonington is lit up once again, made up of hundreds of lobster traps and buoys.

“All the bright lights. It’s nice to get into the holiday spirit and it’s really fun,” said Jessy Schultz of Charlestown, Rhode Island.

A festive atmosphere brought families from all over New England to marvel at the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree. The first lighting brought this family from Rhode Island.

“You make an evening out of it and you walk around and you see the boat parade and come here,” Schultz said.

The tree, now in its third year is bigger, made up of roughly 450 lobster traps, each one driven in from Cape Cod. That’s about 30 more than last year’s tree and about just as many buoys.

“It’s almost like our greeting card to the world. It’s the story of who we are as a people and as you walk around the buoys you learn a lot about this community,” said Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber organizes the lobster trap tree. Konicki says it has become a magical place for tens of thousands of visitors.

“Everyone comes in here with a happy and joyful heart and leaves filled with the spirit,” she said.

A spirit that included a wedding proposal. A Waterford couple getting engaged inside the tree. The first engagement this year, the tenth in the tree’s history. After nine years together the to-be groom says it was time.

“It was a beautiful spot on the water. One of my favorite places on the borough,” said Chris Coppolo, of Waterford.

A place where memories are made.

“Everyone here has been so nice. Keep doing this every year!” Coppolo said.

The tree is lit each night until January 7.