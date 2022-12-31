Hartford

First Night Hartford Returning to Capital City for New Year's Eve

The countdown to the new year continues with hours until 2023 starts. If you're looking for a place to celebrate, Hartford has you covered.

There will be so many activities in the Capital City on Saturday, from ice skating to comedy. Later on, fireworks will light up the sky.

The event is called First Night Hartford. It celebrates the first of the year and has been going on for more than 30 years.

This year's event marks the city's 34th annual First Night and they're bringing the energy and excitement.

Thousands are expected to comes out to enjoy performances, food and entertainment. Festivities start at 2 p.m. with one fireworks show at 6 p.m. and another at midnight to ring in 2023.

"We encourage people to come out to, you know, get a reservation at a restaurant downtown. Come hang out, check out a program at Christ Church Cathedral, maybe see a show at CTA Improv and then, you know, wander your way over here. Enjoy all that downtown Hartford has to offer," said First Night Hartford event director Jeff Devereux.

Trinity Street will be the best place to watch the fireworks. It is free.

The event will go on rain or shine.

More information can be found here.

