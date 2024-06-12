First time Closer to Free rider prepares to ride 100 miles for his son

We are getting closer to an event near and dear to NBC Connecticut. The 14th Closer to Free Ride is just under three months away. The ride draws thousands to New Haven to support cancer treatment and research.

“The ride itself is a fundraiser monetarily, and I say it's an emotional fundraiser to ride it. It helps rebuild you and put the energy back into it,” said Joseph Bowman, president of the Tommy fund, a major sponsor of the ride. “It's the same experience, it's a different experience all at the same time."

Bowman has been riding himself for years. He said the day is one of his favorites of the year both because of the fundraising happening for the Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center and because of his personal connection.

“Yale was such a second home for me for many nights,” said Bowman.

He was diagnosed with Leukemia as a teen back in 1998. He pre-dated Smilow Cancer Hospital, but was treated at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.

When you’re diagnosed with cancer, everyone has to throw their hat in the ring,” said Bowman.

The ride each year is his chance to throw his hat in the ring for families. Last year, the ride gathered over 2,000 riders and raised $3.3 million dollars for cancer research and treatment.

For Bowman, he said it’s the connections that bring him back each year.

“Why are you involved? I'm riding for my son. I'm riding for my granddaughter. My grandmother. I'm doing this because I'm a survivor. You know, all those stories that it's an intimate connection that you make along the way,” he said.

And he notes he will continue to come back year after year, no matter what.

“But as we raise money and, you know, get on that bike to do with the year after year, it's amazing day, an amazing event that I won't miss it, I promise you,” said Bowman.

Joining the Tommy Fund team this year, is Sean Nolan. His 17-month-old son, Bowan, is a lover of horses, trucks swinging, and anything his older brother does.

Bowan, also known affectionately as “Bowie” has done a lot of growing up in the Smilow Cancer Hospital. At 4 months old, he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Since the diagnosis, he’s been at Smilow almost weekly.

“From when we were just 5-months-old hanging out in the pack and play here to now toddling around to taking all he crayons out and throwing them around,” said dad, Sean Nolan.

But make no mistake, according to Nolan, Bowie the brave has no quit in him.

“Bowie is a fighter in his cancer battle, he’s a fighter… he just can’t turn it off,” Nolan said with a laugh.

Nolan was also no stranger to Yale New Haven Hospital. His wife is a nurse practitioner so he has been familiar with the Closer to Free Ride for years. This year, following Bowan’s diagnosis, his wife suggested he participate.

“She was like 'you should just ride,' and I was like 'yeah…yeah I think I should,” said Nolan.

Nolan is prepping for the 100-mile ride with the Tommy Fund team. He said the organizations has supported his family every step of Bowan’s journey. While he has never done the ride before, he expects it to be a total lift up with fellow riders.

“A lot of what we do, our day to day, it’s very isolating,” explained Nolan, “It’s the community… what really drew me to it is being able to ride with other warriors, survivors, their families and the people who support them.”

And as he prepares to ride for the first time, he says he is thinking about friends, family, and staff that have supported his family on Bowie’s journey. And considering how much of that support wouldn’t be possible without riders of years past.

“Yes, it’s about the ride, but it’s about what that ride means, and what that ride supports,” said Nolan.

This year's ride is on September 7. NBC Connecticut is the proud media sponsor of the Closer to Free Ride.