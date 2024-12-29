Fog causes more delays and diversions at Tweed New Haven Airport

Travel headaches continued at Tweed Airport on Sunday.

"We're going to Houston, and we got a text at 1 o'clock this morning that the plane was delayed five hours," said Michael Granoff, of New Haven.

Those who were scheduled to fly out of New Haven early Sunday morning couldn't get out for hours.

"It's all weather, I understand that," said Josh Indeck, of West Hartford.

It was a travel nightmare for Indeck and his family as well as their friends, who were all supposed to fly to Tampa Saturday afternoon.

"We got here around 11:15 a.m. because we're traveling with five children, ages 2 - 11," said Indeck.

He says they waited at the airport until 9 p.m. with very little to eat.

"There is no food here, other than, like, pastries. The only other reasonable food here is soft pretzel. The airport actually ordered pizza for everybody here last night," said Indeck.

His Avelo flight was then rescheduled to Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. Thankfully, he and his group didn't have to sleep at the airport as Indeck had family in the area.

But when he got came back to Tweed on Sunday, his flight was delayed again by five hours. Fed up, he and his family decided to fly out of Bradley instead.

"You know, from my end, I feel like communication could be better," said Indeck.

Tweed Airport officials say the main reason for the delays is cloud cover and low visibility. A problem they dealt with all day Saturday, which even caused a number of diversions.

They also said that airports around the country, such as JFK and ATL are experiencing this issue, too.

At around 10 a.m., airport security was telling passengers to wait before proceeding through security as Tweed reached full capacity.

And we know the holiday travel rush will continue Monday.

TSA says December 30th is expected to be one of the busiest days of the year for airports. So, make sure you give yourself plenty of time and check the status of your flight before heading out the door.